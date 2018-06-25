Catholic World News

US bishops issue revised directives for Catholic health care services

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The latest edition of Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, approved at the US bishops’ June meeting, is available here.

