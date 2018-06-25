Catholic World News

South Korea to build ‘chapel of peace’ in demilitarized zone

June 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Francis Xavier Yu Soo-il of the Military Ordinariate presided at the groundbreaking ceremony. “The construction of the new chapel,” he said, “is a gift showing God’s grace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!