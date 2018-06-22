Catholic World News

Priests in Philippines seeking gun permits

June 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: More than 200 Catholic priests in the Philippines have applied for permits to carry firearms, despite their bishops’ disapproval. Three priests have been murdered in the Philippines in the past six months.

