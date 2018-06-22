Catholic World News

Pope Francis tells journalists he authorized CDF prefect’s letter on intercommunion

June 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During a press conference on his return flight from Switzerland, Pope Francis weighed in on ecumenism, migrants and refugees, and peace. He also said that he authorized Cardinal-designate Luis Ladaria Ferrer’s recent letter blocking a proposal by the German bishops’ conference that would have allowed Protestant spouses of Catholics to receive Communion on a regular basis. The crux of the issue, said the Pope, is that canon law permits a diocesan bishop, not a bishops’ conference, to permit non-Catholic Christians to receive Holy Communion in limited circumstances. The Vatican, the Pope added, is preparing a “a guiding document, so that each of the diocesan bishops can manage what canon law already permits.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!