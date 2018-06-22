Catholic World News

Switzerland’s president, Pope Francis discuss refugees, peace, human rights

June 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and Swiss President Alain Berset “underlined the need for a pan-European refugee policy based on solidarity” during their June 21 meeting in Geneva, according to a statement from the Swiss government. “An important topic of the bilateral talks was the search for solutions for peace in conflict areas in the Middle East and the situation of certain religious minorities, including in Myanmar.”

