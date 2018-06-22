Catholic World News

Mozambique bishop calls for calm after burst of jihadist terror

June 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Located in southeastern Africa, the nation of 27 million is 28% Catholic, 28% Protestant, and 18% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!