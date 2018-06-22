Catholic World News
Mississippi man pleads guilty to murder of 2 nuns
June 22, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill were stabbed to death in 2016.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
