Spanish bishop pledges hospitality ‘with no limits’ to refugees

June 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Our job is to be ready to do anything for these people,” said Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Pablo Ros Murgadas of Valencia. “We have spiritual homes that can accommodate plenty of people and that we can immediately provide. And translators, lecturers from the Catholic university, cultural mediators, psychologists, doctors, nurses, cooks.”

