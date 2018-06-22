Catholic World News

Texas bishop questions how Trump’s executive order ending family separation will be applied

June 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The fact is, however, that tonight there are young children in detention centers crying because they want their Mom or Dad, and there are parents in other detention centers, or in jail on a misdemeanor charge, desperate to know where their children are,” Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville said at a prayer vigil. “These are mostly immigrant poor, fleeing across miles in hopes of escaping violence and death.”

