Church in US commemorates Religious Freedom Week

June 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Serving Others in God’s Love” is the theme of Religious Freedom Week 2018 (June 22-29). Between 2012 and 2017, the US bishops commemorated a Fortnight for Freedom (June 22-July 4) to raise awareness of threats to religious liberty.

