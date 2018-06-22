Catholic World News

USCCB approves $4.1M in grants to Church in Latin America

June 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Subcommittee on the Church in Latin America awarded nearly $3.4 million for 206 pastoral projects, $580,000 for disaster recovery assistance, and $150,000 for the reconstruction of Haiti’s national major seminary.

