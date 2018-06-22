Catholic World News
Abortion activists lament setbacks in Latin America
June 22, 2018
» Continue to this story on C-FAM
CWN Editor's Note: The panel discussion took place at the Inter-American Dialogue in Washington.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!