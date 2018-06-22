Catholic World News

World Council of Churches marks 70th anniversary

June 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis’s ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva was only one facet of the World Council of Churches’ commemoration of its 70th anniversary. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, also spoke at the headquarters of the body, of which 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members.

