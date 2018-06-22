Catholic World News

In Mass with Swiss Catholics, Pope preaches on the Lord’s Prayer

June 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: After delivering an address at the World Council of Churches, Pope Francis traveled to the Palexpo, a convention center in Geneva, where he celebrated Mass (video). Reflecting on “Father,” “bread,” and “forgiveness,” the Pope preached on Matthew 6:7-15, the Gospel reading of the day. Soon after the Mass, Pope Francis departed for Rome (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!