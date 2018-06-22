Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes forgiveness, missionary outreach, and service in address at World Council of Churches

June 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During his ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva for the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches (WCC), Pope Francis spoke at an ecumenical prayer meeting (CWN coverage) before having lunch at the Bossey Ecumenical Institute. The Pope then returned to the WCC Ecumenical Centre, where he delivered this address (video).

