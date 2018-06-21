Catholic World News

Worldwide survey finds increased restrictions on religion

June 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A worldwide survey by the Pew Forum finds a slight increase in the number of governments imposing “high” or “very high” levels of control over religious affairs. The countries with the tightest restraints on religion are found primarily in the Middle East, with predominantly Muslim nations joined in that category by China, Russia, Laos, Myanmar, and Singapore.

