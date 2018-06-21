Catholic World News

Report: pastor of St. John Cantius cleared of misconduct charges

June 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father C. Frank Philips, who was removed from his post as the pastor of St. John Cantius parish in Chicago in March because of misconduct allegations, has reportedly been cleared by the archdiocesan review board.

