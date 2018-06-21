Catholic World News

US has admitted only 10 Christian refugees from Iraq and Syrian in 2018

June 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Religious Freedom News

CWN Editor's Note: Only 10 Christian refugees from Iraq and Syria have been admitted into the US thus far in 2018, the Christian Post reports; 468 Muslims from the region have been admitted over the same period. The number of Christian refugees admitted from the Middle East has dropped sharply under the Trump administration; in 2016, 1,315 Christians were admitted between January and mid-June.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!