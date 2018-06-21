Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn: female priests ‘too great a change,’ but deaconesses possible

June 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna said that the ordination of women to the priesthood would be “too great a change,” but he favors accepting women as deaconesses. The Austrian cardinal made these remarks in an interview, clarifying an earlier statement in which he said that he did not expect that women would be ordained in the foreseeable future.

