Catholic World News

Dubia were hand-delivered to Pontiff, Cardinal Burke confirms

June 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke has confirmed that the dubia were hand-delivered to Pope Francis in September 2016, two months before they were made public. The cardinal spoke after the Holy Father told the Reuters news service that he had only learned about the dubia from newspaper accounts. Cardinal Burke said: “The late Cardinal Carlo Caffarra personally delivered the letter containing the dubia to the papal residence...”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!