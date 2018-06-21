Catholic World News

Ecumenical work brings joy in fellowship, Pope says at WCC anniversary celebration

June 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on June 21 in Geneva, where he is joining in celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches, Pope Francis said that ecumenical work requires “rejecting worldliness.” The Pontiff remarked that from the world’s perspective, ecumenism may be seen as “a great enterprise operating at a loss.” Only the faithful, knowing that the work “requires constant conversion,” recognize its true value.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!