Myanmar’s army threatens Christian leaders over communication with rebels

June 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The commitment of the Christian communities that maintain relations with the [rebels] is only linked to prayer activities,” a priest said. “We Christians have a duty to pray for them. We are not encouraging [them] to kill people.”

