Catholic World News

National dialogue, brokered by bishops, again halted in Nicaragua

June 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua called on the government and the police to stop attacking the Nicaraguan people, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!