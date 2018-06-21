Catholic World News

Pope Francis arrives in Switzerland for ecumenical pilgrimage

June 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope sent a telegram to Italy’s president and spoke briefly with journalists before his arrival in Geneva. His one-day ecumenical pilgrimage commemorates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the World Council of Churches.

