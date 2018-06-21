Catholic World News

Bishops criticize Canadian Supreme Court decision against Christian law school

June 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The decision by the Court effectively means that provincial law societies can discriminate against lawyers on the basis of their religious affiliation and moral values,” the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said following a decision upholding denialing of accreditation to a Christian law school. LGBT groups had complained that Trinity Western University’s covenant, in which students pledge to refrain from “sexual intimacy that violates the sacredness of marriage between a man and a woman,” is discriminatory.

