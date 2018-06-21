Catholic World News

Court rejects challenge to Arkansas abortion law

June 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court recently declined to hear an appeal by Planned Parenthood against a 2015 Arkansas law governing the use of RU-486. The law “requires any doctor dispensing the drug to sign a contract with another doctor who would agree to handle any medical complications from it,” the Reuters news agency reported. “The contracted doctor also must have admitting privileges at a hospital designated to handle emergencies.”

