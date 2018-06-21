Catholic World News

Prelates welcome Trump executive order halting family separation policy

June 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on @ArchbishopGomez

CWN Editor's Note: “I welcome the President’s executive order ending the cruel family separation policy,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, the vice president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth expressed similar sentiments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!