USCCB: urge your representatives to vote against 2 immigration bills

June 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In an alert described as urgent, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops called on Catholics to ask their representatives to vote against HR 4760 (the SAFE Act) and HR 6136 (the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act). Both bills are sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

