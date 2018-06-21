President of US Conference of Catholic Bishops offers statement on Cardinal McCarrick announcement
June 21, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “My prayers are with all who have experienced the trauma of sexual abuse,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston. “I express my gratitude to Cardinal Dolan, who has carried forward with clarity, compassion for the victims, and a genuine sense of justice. With him, I express my deep sadness, and on behalf of the Church, I apologize to all who have been harmed by one of her ministers.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
I wonder if he is missing the point on purpose, or does not see that the evil is much wider than the one inflicted directly on the victims? It includes general corruption of the Church and her mission, destroying her moral authority, vocations turned down due to "homophobia" of candidates, harassing faithful priests for the same, promoting of buddies who share same sexual tastes, creating sense of a "deep state" mafia within the Church. And, the fees & payouts will come from faithful Catholics.