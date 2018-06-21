Catholic World News

President of US Conference of Catholic Bishops offers statement on Cardinal McCarrick announcement

June 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “My prayers are with all who have experienced the trauma of sexual abuse,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston. “I express my gratitude to Cardinal Dolan, who has carried forward with clarity, compassion for the victims, and a genuine sense of justice. With him, I express my deep sadness, and on behalf of the Church, I apologize to all who have been harmed by one of her ministers.”

