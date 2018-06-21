Catholic World News

Pope requests prayers for trip to Switzerland, recalls June is month of the Sacred Heart

June 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Following his June 20 general audience, the Pope requested prayers for his ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva, blessed papal crowns that that will be placed on the image of Our Lady of Czestochowa in a Polish basilica, and recalled that “in June, popular piety makes us pray more fervently the Sacred Heart of Jesus. May that Merciful Heart teach you to love without asking for anything in return, and support you in the most difficult choices in life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!