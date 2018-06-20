Catholic World News

Moscow prelate dismayed by Patriarch Bartholomew’s words on Orthodox split in Ukraine

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief ecumenical spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church has expressed concern about a statement by Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who said that millions of Orthodox believers in Ukraine are “outside the canonical Church.” The Ecumenical Patriarch was referring to the split among Ukrainian Orthodox believers, which pits one group loyal to Moscow with another than has sought to be recognized as independent.

