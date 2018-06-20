Catholic World News

Australian judge postpones sentencing for convicted archbishop

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian court has postponed the sentencing of Archbishop Philip Wilson, who was convicted of failing to report sexual abuse. The archbishop could face a prison term of up to two years.

