Catholic World News

Pope raps Trump, dubia cardinals, in new interview

June 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in a new interview with the Reuters news service. The Pontiff said that he sided with the US bishops in their criticism of Trump, adding that “populism is not the solution.” He also questioned Trump’s policies regarding Cuba and climate change. On other questions, the Pope said that he is “not even thinking about” resignation, that he expected to accept the resignations of more Chilean bishops, and that the cardinals who presented the dubia had behaved in a way “that is, let’s say, not ecclesial, but we all make mistakes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!