Russian invasion is a ‘silent war,’ Ukrainian Catholic leader tells diplomats

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, spoke at the US embassy to the Holy See.

