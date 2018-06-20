Catholic World News

Pope encourages ‘renewed fraternity’ with migrants and refugees

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a brief message to participants in the “Meal of Encounter” at a Caritas soup kitchen in Rome. (Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies.)

