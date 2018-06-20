Catholic World News

‘Forgive, love our enemies,’ Pope preaches at weekday Mass

June 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On June 19 (Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time), Pope Francis preached on Matthew 5:43-48, the day’s Gospel reading.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!