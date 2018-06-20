Catholic World News
South Africa’s bishops express ‘deep shock and abhorrence’ following attack on mosque
June 20, 2018
» Continue to this story on Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference
CWN Editor's Note: An assailant with a knife killed two worshippers during a June 14 attack on a South African mosque.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
