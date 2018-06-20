Catholic World News

Church leaders rally Filipinos to condemn killings

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Strongly criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte, Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Manila said, “We will only drive away the evil spirit in [the presidential palace] through prayer with faith. Let us not be silent. Let us fight by praying with penitence.”

