Salesian provincial saw horror in Yemen, calls for prayers for peace

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Both Pope Francis and the apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia have appealed for prayers for peace. The latter is “very worried” about the Christians in Yemen’s four parishes, the provincial said.

