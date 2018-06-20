Catholic World News

For Russian Orthodox prelate, Catholics are always ‘heretics’

June 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Kliment, the former chancellor of the Moscow Patriarchate, was the runner-up in the 2009 patriarchal election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!