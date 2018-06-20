Catholic World News

Philippine government may still deport Australian nun

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Patricia Fox, who has been investigating human rights abuses, has won a reprieve from deportation, but deportation remains a possibility. “What [President Rodrigo] Duterte wants, Duterte gets by hook or by crook,” a Philippine bishop said.

