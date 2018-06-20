Catholic World News

New York priest ministers to thousands of deportees in Tijuana

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pat Murphy, a Scalabrinian priest, is director of Casa del Migrante, which has assisted over 250,000 migrants in the past three decades.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

