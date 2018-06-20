Catholic World News

Number of refugees reaches record 68.5 million

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 17 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis noted that June 20 is World Refugee Day. The UN refugee agency released its annual report and stated that “leading the displacement during the year [2017] was the crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the war in South Sudan and the flight into Bangladesh from Myanmar of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees.”

