Archbishop Gomez denounces ‘inhumanity of our government’s policies’ on immigration

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a series of over 20 tweets on June 19, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, the USCCB’s vice president, strongly criticized the Trump administration’s recent immigration enforcement measures. Speaking of “child internment camps,” he said, “I cannot believe this is happening in our country ... We are now a nation where #ZeroTolerance means no mercy. We seem proud 2 announce that we will no longer grant asylum to victims of domestic abuse & gang violence.”

