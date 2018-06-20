Catholic World News

Prelate expresses concern about immigration bills before Congress, urges bipartisan engagement

June 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “While we truly want a legislative solution for Dreamers, we cannot, in good faith, endorse large structural changes to the immigration system that detrimentally impact families and the vulnerable, such as those that are contained in this legislation,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, the chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration. “We welcome the opportunity to dialogue with lawmakers and to discuss possible opportunities for further compromise.”

