Christian leaders: Israeli legislation still threatens church properties

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Christian leaders in the Holy Land have urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to block legislation that they describe as “a systematic and unprecedented attack against Christians in the Holy Land.” Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, Armenian Patriarch Nurhan Manougian, and Father Francesco Patton, the head of the Franciscan Custody, signed the plea. The three observed that legislation allowing for taxation of church property— a bill that prompted the February closing of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in a protest— is still working its way through the Israeli parliament.

