7 states each have 1 abortion clinic following closures
June 19, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The seven are West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Arkansas.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
