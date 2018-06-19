Catholic World News

June 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on ABC News

CWN Editor's Note: The seven are West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Arkansas.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!