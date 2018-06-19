Catholic World News

Israel: Christian leaders urge Netanyahu to block bill on confiscation of Church property

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Custos (Franciscan superior) joined the Greek Orthodox and Armenian Apostolic patriarchs in denouncing the “systematic and unprecedented attack against the Christians of the Holy Land.”

