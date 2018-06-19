Catholic World News

Philippine government overturns Australian nun’s deportation order

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Patricia Fox has been investigating human rights abuses. “I will continue to give my life for the indigenous peoples, for the poor in urban areas and for the oppressed farmers,” she said. “I will continue the missionary work because this is my life, it is my mission.”

