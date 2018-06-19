Catholic World News

Critics of World Meeting of Families plan parallel conference in Dublin

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will take part in the World Meeting of Families next month in Dublin. The Conference of Catholic Families, sponsored by the Lumen Fidei Institute, will feature Cardinal Raymond Burke, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Father Thomas Weinandy, and several lay speakers.

